Derby County have pressed on with matters in their first week of administration – here’s a round-up of all that’s gone down at Pride Park this week.

Bottom of the Championship table, a win over Reading in midweek brought Derby County’s points tally into the positives after their 12-point deduction for entering into administration.

Andrew Hosking, Andrew Andronikou and Carl Jackson of Quantuma are the club’s administrators and they’ve had a busy first week with the club.

Jackson spoke to the press after the win over Reading about the club’s takeover situation. He said there’s been an ‘awful lot of interest’ from interested parties and that he’s had several ‘long conversations’ with said parties this week.

The club released an official statement on Wednesday which advised potentially interested parties to get in contact with Quantuma, with Alan Nixon reporting that any potential buyer will need at least £5million in the bank to take their potential takeover to the next stage.

Derby County. Admins won’t be be entertaining time wasters. All interested parties need to show they have 5m in a bank account. Then they can go to see the books in detail … — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) September 29, 2021

Relating to the takeover process, Derby County’s registered address has officially been changed to that of Quantuma’s London-based office.

The change was made official on Companies House on Thursday.

Elsewhere, up to 20 members of Derby County’s non-playing staff have been made redundant.

The most notable departure was Steve McClaren who graciously stepped down from his role as technical director at the club but will continue to offer his services on a voluntary, advisory basis.

Jackson said of the former England boss:

“Steve has volunteered to stay on in an advisory capacity, albeit likely part-time. I think with his standing and credibility, I am really grateful for that. It is an ad-hoc role but he suggested we can use him as and when we need to.”

Quantuma have seemingly brought a lot more certainty to Derby County’s future since being named as the club’s administrators but there remains a long haul ahead for the Rams, with their future largely dependant on finding a new buyer in good time.

Wayne Rooney’s side host Swansea City in the Championship on Saturday.