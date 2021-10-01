Middlesbrough defender Sol Bamba has been enjoying his dual role as a player-coach and spoke out about the opportunity he has been given in his post-match comments to Sky Sports.

Middlesbrough got back to winning ways after back-to-back defeats, beating Sheffield United 2-0 at the Riverside in midweek. The standout performer on the evening was Sol Bamba, who came in for just his second Championship start for his new club.

The 36-year-old put in a Man of the Match display against the Blades and he spoke to the Sky Sports reporters after the game about his dual role as player-coach.

After his release from Cardiff City in the summer, Boro boss Neil Warnock offered Bamba a one-year deal. The contract offered also included coaching duties; a role which he is relishing on Teesside.

“I’m really enjoying both roles, to be honest,” said Bamba.

“Listen, with what I’ve been through this last year, every game is a bonus. I’m just happy to be back training and playing games when I can.

“But I’m also looking ahead to my next chapter in coaching as well.

“When I’m on the pitch I try to be the footballer, but the gaffer wants me to do plenty of talking too, so I’m still coaching at that time as well.”

Thoughts

Given Bamba’s age and fitness levels he is not expected to play week-in week-out. However, having said that, if he can perform as well as he did against Sheffield United, Warnock will want to use him as often as he possibly can.

Tomorrow Boro take on Hull City, who occupy 23rd spot in the Championship table. They would be bottom of the league had it not been for Derby’s points deduction and so they will fancy their chances against the Tigers this weekend.

The Ivory Coast international is a born leader and it is no surprise he wishes to go into coaching after he hangs up his boots. Whether such a role will materialise at Middlesbrough, or whether he makes a switch elsewhere remains to be seen.