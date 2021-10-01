Nottingham Forest got their first win under Steve Cooper in midweek, coming from behind to beat Barnsley 3-1.

Nottingham Forest have picked up seven points in three games since parting ways with Chris Hughton.

Cooper has since come in and taken four points form his opening two games in charge, winning away at Barnsley in midweek to climb out of the relegation zone.

But the former Swansea City boss will surely have one eye on the January transfer window already and here we look at three transfer decisions he potentially faces in the coming weeks.

Loan out Alex Mighten?

The 19-year-old is a favourite among Forest fans. This season he’s featured nine times in the Championship but has largely played a back-up role, with the likes of Brennan Johnson and Philip Zinckernagel ahead of him in the attacking ranks.

But Mighten has plenty of potential and should Cooper make one or two attacking purchases in the January transfer window then a loan move for Mighten could be a beneficial move from the club.

Bong-voyage?

Gaetan Bong is in the final year of his Nottingham Fores contract and having featured just three times in the Championship this season, the 33-year-old could be in the final months of his stay at the City Ground.

He’s yet to feature under Cooper and given Bong’s contract situation, the club could potentially save some money on wages by offloading Bong for a cut-price in January.

Again though, it could all depend on whether Forest bring in some cover in the left-back position.

Attacking reinforcements?

Forest gave one of their best attacking displays in a long time v Barnsley in midweek. Zinckernagel, Johnson and Joe Lolley ran the front line impressively with both Lyle Taylor and Lewis Grabban starting on the bench.

Cooper certainly has a good selection of attackers but he arguably still lacks an out and out goal-scorer. Both Grabban and Taylor can be hit and miss as the lone striker, with Zinckernagel filling in that role at Oakwell.

With few options to call on after Taylor and Grabban, Nottingham Forest could well find themselves in need of a target man type of striker in January who can score goals at Championship level.