Ipswich Town man George Edmundson has said the Tractor Boys’ high ambitions were a key factor in persuading him to make the summer move to Portman Road.

In what was a busy summer window at Portman Road, Ipswich Town recruited towering centre-back George Edmundson from Rangers.

He arrived on a permanent basis after half a year on loan with Derby County, where he played 10 times and helped the Rams retain their Championship status.

Now, having settled into life with the Tractor Boys, Edmundson has opened up on the reasons behind his decision to link up with the League One side.

As quoted by TWTD, the 24-year-old revealed that Ipswich’s lofty ambitions were a key factor in his decision.

He spoke of the club’s hope of making a return to the Championship and the hopes to go even further beyond that and make a long-awaited return to top-flight football.

“It’s one of the main reasons I’m here,” he said.

“It excited me when I met Paul [Cook] and the chief executive, Mark Ashton, and they explained the project in some detail.

“They were both clear about what they wanted for the club – they weren’t interested in an okay finish in League One, they were striving for promotion and the buzz it gave me was one of the reasons I agreed to sign.

“Like the club, I am also ambitious and the aim is to get promoted to the Championship as soon as we can. But that won’t be a case of ambition achieved.

“Whatever league you are in you should want to go higher and that would obviously mean the Premier League. That’s where we want to be.”

A change in fortunes?

After an abysmal start to the 2021/22 campaign, Ipswich Town have seen an upturn in form over their past three games.

They secured a much-needed first win of the campaign against Lincoln City before following that up with a draw against Sheffield Wednesday. Then, earlier this week, Cook’s side produced a stunning performance to defeat struggling Doncaster Rovers 6-0 at Portman Road, in which Edmundson notched his first goal for the club.

Now unbeaten in three, it will be interesting to see if Edmundson and co can keep the momentum going as they look to rise up the League One table.