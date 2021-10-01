Sheffield United striker Lys Mousset is attracting interest from Portuguese side Braga, according to reports.

Having struggled to make emulate the form shown in his first campaign at Bramall Lane, Sheffield United’s Lys Mousset has fallen down the pecking order.

Injury issues and struggles for form on the pitch have limited his action, with the striker only playing one competitive game under the management of Slavisa Jokanovic.

Now, reports from Europe (via Yorkshire Live) have claimed Mousset is attracting interest from elsewhere.

Portuguese outfit Braga, now managed by former Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal, are reportedly alongside Scottish Premiership club Hearts in keeping tabs on the striker.

Given that Mousset sees his deal expire at the end of the season, he will be free to negotiate pre-contract terms with clubs from other countries in January, so it will be interesting to see how the situation develops if he doesn’t pen a new deal before the New Year.

The potential suitors

Braga currently sit in 5th place in the Primeira Liga, having lost only one of their opening seven games.

Ex-Owls boss Carvalhal has been with the club since August 2020 and successfully guided them to European football last season, who a move could give Mousset the chance to test himself in the Europa League.

As for Robbie Neilson’s Hearts, they have made a strong start to life back in the Scottish Premiership, having won promotion last season.

After an impressive start to the campaign, Mousset would certainly be an interest acquisition as they look to consolidate their place back in the top flight.