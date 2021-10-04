Many Bradford City fans brandish the former target man as a club legend and that is rightly so, but what’s James Hanson up to these days?

After starting his career out at Guiseley, Hanson was soon swooped by Bradford City and went on to make 286 appearances in claret and amber, netting 91 goals which puts him third on the club’s all time goal scorer chart.

The 33-year-old had a very successful spell with The Bantams and earned promotion to Sky Bet League One in 2013, scoring in the 3-0 win over Northampton Town at Wembley. In the same season he also scored the goal at Villa park against Aston Villa, which would take his side through to the Carabao Cup Final and put his side in the history books.

After spending eight years with hometown side, Hanson then had an injury-hit spell with Sheffield United. Although he only made 14 appearances for the Blades, he still earned promotion to the Sky Bet Championship.

At the end of the 2018 season a loan move to Sky Bet League Two side Bury FC was on the cards although it was another injury hit spell and he could only register 17 appearances, failing to register a goal.

After failing to solidify a place at Sheffield United the talisman found himself on the move again, this time to AFC Wimbledon, where he scored five goals in 29 appearances.

Hanson was soon on the move again in 2019 and he had a two-year spell with Grimsby Town. The striker made 52 appearances scoring 11 goals.

At the age of 33, the former Bantam was released by The Mariners after they were relegated from the EFL. He is currently playing for Farsley Celtic in the Vanarama National League North.

Although this will more than likely will put an end to his career in the Football League, Hanson has certainly has had a wonderful career in the Football League. Although things didn’t go to plan elsewhere, his prolific spell at The Bantams where he Scored 91 goals in his eight-year spell without a doubt puts his name into legendary status, having scored some memorable goals in his time at the West Yorkshire outfit.