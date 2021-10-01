Fulham have made a fine start to life under Marco Silva, but the Portuguese boss will face some pressing transfer decisions in the coming weeks with the January transfer window rapidly approaching.

Fulham sit in 3rd-place of the Championship table after 10 games of the season.

They picked up a 3-1 win at home to Swansea City in midweek to return to winning ways ahead of a weekend trip to 4th-place Coventry City.

The Whites look strong this season but there’s definitely still some room for improvement, and also some names who have struggled so far this season and could be facing a potentially awkward January.

Here we look at three transfer decisions facing Fulham in the coming weeks.

Loan out Rodak?

Marek Rodak burst onto the scene at Fulham during the 2019/20 season. After several years in the club’s youth ranks and several loan spells away from Craven Cottage he got his chance under Scott Parker, and didn’t fail to impress.

But last time round he’d play no.2 to Alphonse Areola in the Premier League and over the summer just gone, Silva brought in Paulo Gazzaniga forcing Rodak into the no.2 spot.

He’s a fine goalkeeper is Rodak. But his ability is being waste on the Fulham bench every week and with Fabricio as third-choice keeper, a loan move for Rodak may be best for all involved.

Anguissa future?

Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa joined Napoli on loan over the summer. The move is with the view to a permanent sale and reports have since suggested that Napoli could be interested in triggering that early.

But this week, Napoli director Cristian Giuntoli has said that his club won’t be pursuing an early deal for the midfielder.

He extended his Fulham stay until 2024 before moving to Napoli, with the Italian club having the option to buy for a reported £9million.

Silva will need to think about Anguissa’s Fulham future ahead of January and ready for any potential updates on Napoli’s stance.

Attacking addition?

One things that sets Fulham apart from most in the Championship is the sheer strength in depth they have in their squad. But despite being the league’s leading scorers with 22 so far this season, Silva could potentially do with another out-and-out scorer in his ranks.

Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored 10 of his side’s 22 Championship goals this season. He’s proving pivotal once again in the Championship but should he pick up an injury it’ll leave the vastly inexperience Rodrigo Muniz to lead the line.

Although he looks a real prospect, Fulham are running a risky game having Mitrovic as their only recognised goal-scorer – Silva will have to pray that Mitrovic can maintain fitness throughout the season, but looking for some back-up in the January window might not be such a bad idea.