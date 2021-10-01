Bolton Wanderers’ young defender Adam Senior has completed a loan move to Ashton United, it has been confirmed.

Despite the fact the summer transfer window has long been shut, EFL clubs are still permitted to offload players to non-league sides if they wish.

It allows clubs to send either young talents or out of favour players out on loan to give them more senior action, which is exactly what Bolton Wanderers have done.

As confirmed on the club’s official website, young Bolton defender Adam Senior has sealed a short-term move to non-league side Ashton United.

The 19-year-old has linked up with the Northern Premier League side on a month-long youth loan, giving him the chance to pick up first-team action elsewhere.

Senior is yet to have made an appearance for Ian Evatt’s first-team this season, with his only matchday involvement coming as an unused substitute in the Trotters’ 3-2 win over Port Vale in the EFL Trophy.

Now, having sealed a temporary exit, the centre-back will be looking to catch Evatt’s eye and help Ashton in their bid to turn around their poor start to the campaign.

Senior’s career to date

Since making his way through Bolton’s youth academy, the defender has featured five times for the club’s first-team. In the process, he has chipped in with one goal, which came in an EFL Trophy loss to Shrewsbury Town last season.

He was in and around the first-team during the 2019/20 campaign, but has found most of his action in Bolton’s youth sides since.