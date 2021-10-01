Rotherham United are hoping Mickel Miller can make his return against Cheltenham Town.

Rotherham United’s assistant boss Richie Barker has told the club’s official YouTube channel that he hopes the winger can play a part tomorrow .

Miller, who is 25-years-old, has been out with both suspension and a hamstring problem over recent weeks.

However, he may well be back for the Yorkshire side against Cheltenham.

‘We’re hoping’…

Barker has said: “We’re hoping he can train today. Hopefully he can play a part at the weekend or certainly travel with us.

“It’s probably near a month that Mickel hasn’t played. I think his last game was the Doncaster game.”

Current situation

Miller joined Rotherham in July 2020 and is out of contract at the end of this season.

He struggled for opportunities at the New York Stadium last season and was loaned out to Northampton Town to get some game time.

The wide man has been given more of a chance this term in League One and will feel he has a point to prove.

Prior to his move to Yorkshire, the Londoner had previously had spells at Carshalton Athletic and Hamilton Academical.



What next for Rotherham

Rotherham beat AFC Wimbledon 3-0 last time out and will be looking for another win over Cheltenham.

Their opponents have proven they are no pushovers at this level and it will be a tough game for Paul Warne’s side.