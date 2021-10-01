Blackburn Rovers and several other Championship sides made offers for young centre-back Frederik Alves in the summer, it has been claimed.

Sunderland ended up securing a deal for Frederik Alves, bringing him in from West Ham United on a temporary basis.

He arrived to bolster Lee Johnson’s options at centre-back as he looks to pick up more experience of senior football.

However, it has now emerged from the Sunderland Echo that the 21-year-old defender’s situation could have panned out differently, with the Sunderland loan man also receiving offers from elsewhere.

The report states that Championship side Blackburn Rovers also made an offer to try and bring him to Ewood Park.

“Several” other second-tier sides also made moves to try and recruit Alves, as did MLS outfit New York Red Bulls. However, it was the Black Cats who managed to secure a deal for the sought-after centre-back.

How has Alves fared with Sunderland?

Since arriving at the Stadium of Light, the Danish defender has played four times for Johnson’s side.

Both of his League One outings have come off the bench, making substitute appearances in the 2-2 draw with Fleetwood Town and the Tuesday night victory over Cheltenham Town.

Alves has made two starts in the Carabao Cup, helping the Black Cats secure victories over Championship side Blackpool and fellow League One high-flyers Wigan Athletic.

It will be interesting to see if he can force his way into the starting XI with Sunderland as they look to mount a push for promotion back to the second-tier.