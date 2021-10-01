QPR have enjoyed a solid start to the Championship season, but manager Mark Warburton will have some decisions to make ahead of the January transfer window.

QPR sit in 8th-place of the Championship table after the opening 10 games of the season. The R’s went into this campaign on the back of a strong summer transfer window but have just come out of a tough run of games, beating Birmingham City over the weekend to end a run of three-straight defeats,

We’ll no doubt see some movement at QPR in the January transfer window as Warburton looks to build a promotion-winning side and manage some periphery names, and here we look at three transfer decisions he faces in the coming weeks.

Loan out Joe Walsh?

The 19-year-old was poised to head out on loan over the summer. But plans to send him out were pulled and he’s remained at the club going into this campaign.

He’s featured on the bench in each of QPR’s last four fixtures owing to an injury to Jordan Archer but once he returns, he’ll no doubt become Warburton’s no.2 keeper again and it’ll leave Walsh outside the matchday squad.

At QPR he’ll certainly be gaining some good experience in training and development fixtures. But nothing can compare to the experience gained whilst out on loan and if a suitable move can be found then it could be a no-brainer for Warburton.

Defensive signing?

QPR for all their attacking worth are yet again proving leaky at the back under Warburton.

Last time round his side have spells of being solid at the back but this season we’ve seen some shoddy defensive displays from the R’s, who’ve conceded 14 goals in their opening 10 league fixtures.

Injuries have caused a bit of a headache in defence with Yoann Barbet having to fill in at left-back. What’s more is that QPR have been exposed for a certain lack of pace in their back-line at times this season.

A defensive addition, be it an extra name to cover in the wing-back positions or someone to add a bit more pace in the middle could be necessary to see the R’s into the top-six come May.

Recall Bonne?

Macauley Bonne has enjoyed a fine start to life his Ipswich Town loan spell. The striker has netted seven goals in eight League One fixtures so far this season and Warburton has previously said that he won’t rule out a January recall.

It’ll all depend on how QPR’s striker fare in the run-in to January. Charlie Austin (1) and Lyndon Dykes (3) have both got off the mark in terms of Championship goals this season but have both put in some contested performances, whilst Andre Gray is conitnuing to impress with two goals in his opening five league outings.

Bonne though could be a timely boost to this R’s side as Warburton looks to ensure a top-six finish.