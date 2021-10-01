Bradford City will welcome Charles Vernam back into the squad against Rochdale.

The attacker has returned to training ahead of tomorrow’s clash, as detailed in a report by the Telegraph and Argus.

Vernam, who is 24-years-old, sat out of last weekend’s trip to Crawley Town.

He sustained a minor injury against Manchester United Under-21s in the EFL Trophy in the game prior and wasn’t risked against John Yem’s side.

Back in contention

However, he is back now which is a boost for Derek Adams.

Vernam has chipped in with a couple of goals so far this season and will be eager to get more under his belt.

The forward linked up with the Bantams in February and is currently in his first full campaign at Valley Parade.

Prior to his move to Yorkshire, he had spells with the likes of Derby County, Grimsby Town and Burton Albion.

Looking to bounce back

Bradford lost 2-1 to Crawley last weekend and will be keen to bounce back from that disappointing loss with a win over Rochdale.

Adams’ side are in a poor run of form at the moment and haven’t won in their last five games in the league.

Rochdale test

Rochdale lost 1-0 at home to bottom club Oldham Athletic last time out.

They are currently 11th in the league table and are level on points with Bradford going into tomorrow’s clash.