Sunderland’s sporting director Kristjaan Speakman has said Benji Kimpioka was sent out on loan in order to give him a shot at more first-team action.

Southend United secured a loan deal for Sunderland forward Benji Kimpioka earlier this week, with the 21-year-old arriving on a month-long deal.

The move comes after a lack of first-team action for Kimpioka, who hasn’t made a single senior appearance for the Black Cats this season, has featured four times for the U23s, chipping in with two assists.

Now, following the Swedish attacker’s temporary move, insight on the decision has been provided by sporting director Kristjaan Speakman.

As quoted by the Sunderland Echo, Speakman has said it is important for Kimpioka to pick up more experience of senior football and that a loan move provides the perfect opportunity for him to do so.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“Benji is at an age and stage in his development where he needs regular senior football and unfortunately for a range of factors he’s outside of our senior group as it stands.