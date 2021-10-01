Key Sunderland figure opens up on decision to send Benji Kimpioka out on loan
Sunderland’s sporting director Kristjaan Speakman has said Benji Kimpioka was sent out on loan in order to give him a shot at more first-team action.
Southend United secured a loan deal for Sunderland forward Benji Kimpioka earlier this week, with the 21-year-old arriving on a month-long deal.
The move comes after a lack of first-team action for Kimpioka, who hasn’t made a single senior appearance for the Black Cats this season, has featured four times for the U23s, chipping in with two assists.
Now, following the Swedish attacker’s temporary move, insight on the decision has been provided by sporting director Kristjaan Speakman.
READ: Sunderland boss states striker could play in the Premier League
As quoted by the Sunderland Echo, Speakman has said it is important for Kimpioka to pick up more experience of senior football and that a loan move provides the perfect opportunity for him to do so.
Here’s what he had to say on the matter:
“Benji is at an age and stage in his development where he needs regular senior football and unfortunately for a range of factors he’s outside of our senior group as it stands.
“We want to create an opportunity for him and naturally a loan is the sensible approach where he will have a platform to perform.”
With Kimpioka given the chance to make a name for himself away from the Stadium of Light, it will be interesting to see if he can impress with Phil Brown’s side.
Kimpioka’s senior experience to date
The Knivsta-born ace has played 14 times for Sunderland’s first-team, managing three goals and one assist in the process.
He has also picked up some action while out on loan, playing 10 times for Torquay United during a stint with the club towards the tail end of last season.