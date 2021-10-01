Gillingham boss Steve Evans is expecting a difficult game for his side against Wigan Athletic.

Gillingham take on Wigan Athletic at Priestfield tomorrow afternoon.

The Latics travel to Kent on the back of their 2-1 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday at home last time out.

Leam Richardson’s side are currently 2nd in the league table and are three points behind Sunderland at the summit.

‘That tells you something’…

Evans is expecting a tough match for the Gills and has had this to say about their opponents, as per a report by Kent Online:

“I had a little look at their starting line-up when sat relaxing before our game and then I had a look at the bench and every one of those players on the bench could play in the Championship tomorrow. That tells you something.

“They lost to Sheffield Wednesday and they have kept a Championship squad and Ipswich have now found their feet (thumping Doncaster 6-0 on Tuesday) which was always going to happen.”

He added: “It is really difficult for us when we come up against these teams but our season will not be defined by how we get on against the likes of Sunderland or Wigan, or even Ipswich, or the other big-spending clubs.”

Bounce back

Wigan have only lost twice so far this season and will be eager to respond to their defeat to Sheffield Wednesday.

Gillingham have players who can harm the Latics and Evans will have his team fired up for the game.

They lost their last game at home 4-1 to MK Dons and will be looking to make amends for that.

The Gills drew last weekend away at Burton Albion.