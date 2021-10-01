Hull City forward Keane Lewis-Potter is attracting further interest from the Premier League, with reports claiming West Ham United are now keen.

Having emerged as one of the Tigers’ key players in recent seasons, Keane Lewis-Potter has unsurprisingly attracted interest from elsewhere.

Premier League pair Southampton and Brentford have both been linked in recent weeks, with the 20-year-old forward fielding interest ahead of the January transfer window.

Now, fresh reports have emerged claiming West Ham United are also keeping a close eye on the Hull City star.

As per a report from TEAMtalk, Lewis-Potter has emerged on the Hammers’ radar as they weigh up a possible January swoop for the young forward.

Both clubs have done business before, with Jarrod Bowen switching from the MKM Stadium to the London Stadium for a reported fee of £22m back in January 2020.

Amid the fresh claims regarding interest in Lewis-Potter, it will be interesting to see if the situation develops further over the coming weeks and months.

Lewis-Potter’s start to life in the Championship

After playing a starring role in Hull’s promotion to the Championship, the academy graduate has managed two goals and two assists in 10 league games so far this season.

He also netted for Grant McCann’s side in their Carabao Cup clash with Wigan Athletic, which they eventually lost on penalties.

The youngster mainly operates as a left-winger, though he has featured on the right-hand side and through the middle as a striker on occasion.

With a vast amount of senior experience at a young age and obvious talent, Lewis-Potter looks set for a career at a high level. However, it remains to be seen if he makes the step up sooner rather than later, with interest building ahead of January.