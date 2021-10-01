Josh Wright is poised to link up with an unnamed National League side following his recent departure from Crawley Town.

The midfielder has been training with Southend United recently but has now been given the chance to join another fifth tier outfit, as per a report by the Echo.

Wright, who is 29-years-old, parted company with Crawley last month.

He has since been a free agent but could now be set to land himself a new home.

‘Opportunity’…

Southend have been casting an eye over him on trial and their boss, Phil Brown, has revealed that they are now unlikely to sign him:



“Josh is not training with us today. He’s got an opportunity to train and sign somewhere else in the National League I believe.

“There’s a possibility he’s doing that today or tomorrow.”

Brief Crawley spell

Wright only joined Crawley in January and made 22 appearances for John Yem’s side last season.

However, the two parties surprisingly agreed to mutually terminate his contract despite him penning a two-and-a-half year deal when he joined.

Other stints

Wright started his career at Charlton Athletic and rose up through the youth ranks at the Valley.

He has since embarked on spells at Scunthorpe United, Millwall, Leyton Orient, Gillingham, Southend United and Bradford City.

Where next?



His departure from Crawley was a shock and he is no doubt capable of playing in the Football League still.

It will be interesting to see which National League club are in for him.