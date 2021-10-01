Sunderland plan to open talks with Bailey Wright before the end of the year.

Sunderland intend to hold discussions with the defender over extending his contract, as per a report by the Chronicle Live.

Wright, who is 29-years-old, is out of contract at the end of the season and is currently due to become a free agent next summer.

However, the Black Cats are planning on addressing his situation over the next couple of months.

Update

Their boss, Lee Johnson, has said: “There are no negotiations ongoing at the moment. Naturally, as you start moving in to November and December you start to think about it even more.”

Stuck around

Wright was linked with a move away from the Stadium of Light over the summer but ended up staying in the North East.

He has been a regular for Sunderland so far this season and is enjoying plenty of game time at the moment.

The Australian has been a key reason behind their rise to the top of League One.

Career to date

Wright moved to England in 2009 and linked up with Preston North End.

He went on to play 205 games in all competitions for the Lilywhites before moving to Bristol City.

The defender then spent four years at Ashton Gate before making the move to Sunderland in January 2020.

His move was initially a loan one before it was made permanent last year.