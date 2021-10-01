Slavisa Jokanovic has his say on former Fulham ally Parker ahead of Sheffield United’s trip to Bournemouth
Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic has looked ahead to his side’s weekend clash v Bournemouth, where the Serb will be facing an old friend in Scott Parker.
Jokanovic managed Parker during his time at Fulham. The former Fulham and now Bournemouth manager was Jokanovic’s captain and assistant manager at Craven Cottage but this weekend they’ll be in opposing dugouts, going head-to-head as managers for the first time.
The Cherries currently sit in 2nd-place of the Championship table after an impressive start to the campaign whilst Jokanovic finds his Sheffield United side in 13th after a mixed start. Speaking to Yorkshire Evening Post about Parker, Jokanovic said:
“He has done a good job and he did before with Fulham and I am happy with his progress in his coaching career. We have good relations, but he will do everything to win the game and I will do the same and that’s it.”
Jokanovic was Fulham manager between 2015 and 2018. He eventually guided the club to promotion into the Premier League before departing, having previously achieved the same feat with Watford.
“He was my captain (at Fulham) and was then my assistant and he is now my rival and it is part of the work,” Jokanovic continued. “For me, it is not difficult and won’t be for him and it is normal.
“We are in some competition and we both want to win. More or less, he knows the philosophy of how I want to play the game and my targets to achieving it in a game.”
Parker has so far made a name for himself as a contemporary, attacking-minded manager. His Fulham side played some phenomenal football under his watch despite failing to make the cut in the Premier League.
“He will follow a lot of the things we made all together and he may try and find my style with different players,” Jokanovic said of Parker. “But now he is my rival.
“Of course, he will try and check our weaknesses and I will try and see the weakness of the opposite team. This is a natural thing.
“I am not thinking about Scott Parker, but a Scott Parker team.”
It promises to be an exciting match on the south coast this weekend. Bournemouth will go into this one as the bookies’ favourites and rightly so having gone unbeaten in the league so far this campaign, winning four of their last five.
For the Blades though, they’ll really need to dig out a performance to come away with anything.
The game kicks off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.