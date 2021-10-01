Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic has looked ahead to his side’s weekend clash v Bournemouth, where the Serb will be facing an old friend in Scott Parker.

Jokanovic managed Parker during his time at Fulham. The former Fulham and now Bournemouth manager was Jokanovic’s captain and assistant manager at Craven Cottage but this weekend they’ll be in opposing dugouts, going head-to-head as managers for the first time.

The Cherries currently sit in 2nd-place of the Championship table after an impressive start to the campaign whilst Jokanovic finds his Sheffield United side in 13th after a mixed start. Speaking to Yorkshire Evening Post about Parker, Jokanovic said:

“He has done a good job and he did before with Fulham and I am happy with his progress in his coaching career. We have good relations, but he will do everything to win the game and I will do the same and that’s it.”

Jokanovic was Fulham manager between 2015 and 2018. He eventually guided the club to promotion into the Premier League before departing, having previously achieved the same feat with Watford.