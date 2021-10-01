Swansea City boss Russell Martin has hailed Derby County’s fight ahead of their weekend trip to Pride Park.

Swansea City travel to Derby County in the Championship this weekend.

The Swans sit in 19th and the Rams in last place following their 12-point deduction for entering into administration, with a midweek win over Reading bringing their points tally out of the red.

It’s been a torrid year or so for Derby County – they’ve played through several off-field controversies which continue to threaten their season and indeed existence, though the fans and the players are really rallying behind one another.

Speaking to the media ahead of the weekend, Martin had has say on Wayne Rooney’s side:

“I think they’ve done brilliantly despite the circumstances they’ve found themselves in. They’re really fighting and it’s a long season, they’re putting themselves right back in the mix. It will be a tough game but we’re looking forward to it.”

Since being plunged into administration, the Rams have won two out of three league fixtures – both coming at home.

They’ve welcomed Stoke City and win 2-1 and beat Reading 1-0 in midweek, so Martin will be weary of taking his side to Pride Park and playing in front of what promises to be another rampant crowd.

Though Swansea are starting to put together some more impressive performances under Martin. Their form away from home remains to be improved but they’re starting to score a few more goals, with the 3-3 comeback draw v Luton Town last month showcasing exactly what they’re about.

A difficult game to predict and one that could go either way – it kicks off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.