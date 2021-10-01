Swansea City boss Russell Martin has given an injury update on his side ahead of their weekend clash v Derby County in the Championship.

Swansea City travel to Derby County in the Championship this weekend. Russell Martin’s side sit in 19th-place of the Championship table with the Rams sat rock-bottom on one point following their 12-point deduction.

It’ll be another tough assignment for the Swans and it could be made even more difficult by some of the potential absentees they have this weekend.

Both Ryan Bennett and Michael Obafemi could miss out with ongoing muscle injuries – Bennett has missed the last three for Swansea and Obafemi likewise.

Speaking to the club ahead of this weekend, Martin gave this update on the duo:

“It’s whether we get them ready for tomorrow, if they miss out tomorrow I expect them to be back for the game after international break.”

Olivier Ntcham also looks set to miss out on the trip to Pride Park this weekend. The Frenchman has been a hit since joining on a free over the summer but was forced off in the first half of the midweek defeat at Fulham.

Martin though says this is nothing to worry about and that the midfielder will be back after the international break.

“It’s pretty much as we thought after the game, it won’t be a long-term one,” he said. “He’ll be back for the game after international break.”

The Swans have now won just one of their last six in the Championship. A trip to crisis club Derby County this weekend promises to be another tough one, especially so with the Rams having momentum following their midweek win over Reading.

The game kicks off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.