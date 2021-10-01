AFC Wimbledon plan to open talks with Anthony Hartigan.

AFC Wimbledon want to tie the midfielder down to a longer deal, as per a report by London News Online.

Hartigan, who is 21-years-old, has been linked with Hull City and Bolton Wanderers recently, as reported in The Sun on Sunday (26.09.21, pg. 63).

The youngster is out of contract at the end of this season and is currently due to become a free agent next summer.

Academy graduate

Hartigan has risen up through the youth ranks at Wimbledon and has gone on to become a key first-team player.

He has made 122 appearances for the League One side in all competitions so far in his career and has chipped in with five goals.

Newport loan

The Dons loaned him out to Newport County for the second-half of last season and he helped the Exiles get to the League Two Play-Offs.

He has since returned to Wimbledon and broken back into their side.

‘Very soon’…

Their boss, Mark Robinson, has said: “I don’t deal with that side of things, but I would like to think the club will act quickly on it. He has already shown how important he is, and if we’re going to progress as a football club, we need to tie these kind of players down.”

He added: “I’d like to believe it will begin very soon.”

What next

The Dons are back in action tomorrow against Burton Albion at home and will be looking to bounce back from their loss to Rotherham United last time out.