From one of Huddersfield Town’s key players to finding himself in League Two – what’s happened to Harry Bunn’s career?

Bunn’s career has spanned over a decade, having the most first-team appearances at Huddersfield Town during his three-and-a-half years at the club.

Bunn started out at Manchester City in the academy, not making a single appearance in the first-team during his time there. To seek more first-team football he went out on loan to Rochdale, Oldham, Crewe and Sheffield United before making a loan move to Huddersfield in 2013.

But he struggled to adapt to the club at first, not making an appearance that season before he was signed on a short term deal.

However, Bunn started to make a real name for himself the following season and became a regular starter. Scoring a career high of nine goals for the Terriers in the Championship, before scoring a further eight times during the next two seasons.

Even though his goal stats may not be the best he still contributed to the team in assisting and being involved in a lot of goals. When Town reached the promised land in that 2016/17 promotion season he was one of the key men in helping the Terriers get there, but it happened to be his last season in West Yorkshire.

Towards the end of his stay at Town, Bunn started to struggle with injuries which restricted him to 19 appearances in the 2016/17 season.

He went on to sign for Bury and York respectively before being released by the latter at the end of last season. Scunthorpe United who play in League Two gave him a trial in the summer before signing him.

At the age of only 27, Bunn has plenty of football ahead of him and the talent he has is undeniable – Town fans would love to see him climb back up the Football League Pyramid.