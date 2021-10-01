Carlisle United continue to weigh up the possibility of loaning Sam Fishburn out again.

Carlisle United are deciding what to do with the youngster, as per a report by the News and Star.

Fishburn, who is 17-years-old, made his first-team debut for the Cumbrians on Tuesday in their EFL Trophy game at home to Brunton Park.

He is highly-rated by the Cumbrians and is being tipped for a bright future.

‘Working very hard’…

Carlisle boss, Chris Beech, has said: “Sam’s obviously a massive development player at the age he’s at, and the future that he may have.

“He’s got to work ever so hard to be able to do what he’s done Lancaster’s levels at our levels, and then who knows what the future may hold for him?

“He knows that, and he’s working very hard to establish himself in those traits.”

Lancaster spell

Fishburn has spent the first part of this season on loan at Lancaster City.

He impressed with the NPL Premier Division side, scoring eight goals.

Carlisle then recalled him last week and the News and Star say he is wanted by other non-league clubs now.

He has risen up through the youth ranks at Brunton Park.

Decision to make

Fishburn’s chances of getting regular football in the league are slim at this moment in time and another loan move away would enable him to get more game time.

He gained experience on loan at Lancaster and another move somewhere else would further help his development.