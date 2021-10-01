Fulham boss Marco Silva says there are ‘definitely’ some areas of Aleksandar Mitrovic’s game where he can improve, after scoring a hat-trick v Swansea City earlier this week.

Mitrovic, 27, has been with Fulham for the past four-and-a-half seasons now. In that time, the Serb has endured ups and downs in front of goal having scored just three in the Premier League last time round but finding himself with 10 in 10 in the Championship.

He put three past the Swans in midweek to secure a 3-1 win for Silva’s side, and ahead of this weekend’s clash v Coventry City, the Portuguese manager had this to say on Mitrovic:

Few more quotes from Silva earlier. Is Mitro the finished article?

"Definitely there are some parts of his game that he can improve. All the players, even the best in the world, having something to improve." — Peter Rutzler (@peterrutzler) September 30, 2021

In 121 appearances for the Whites, Mitrovic has scored 51 goals. He’s long been a fan favourite at Craven Cottage but he’s also been no stranger to criticism, especially so whilst playing in the Premier League.

But in the Championship, Mitrovic never fails to deliver – he’s so clinical in front of goal, and dominating in the final third making him arguably the most difficult striker to play against in the division.

This weekend, Fulham travel to Coventry City. Silva’s side go into this one in 3rd-place whilst Mark Robins sees his side in 4th following a 5-0 humbling away at Luton Town in midweek.

The Sky Blues will be gunning for a response following that defeat and they’ll no doubt give Fulham a headache this weekend, who’ve had one or two disappointing results on the road this season.

Mitrovic goes into this weekend as the league’s leading goal-scorer and as ever, he could be the difference.