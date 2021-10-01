Hartlepool United are still expected to be without some key players for their trip to Stevenage.

Hartlepool United are ‘likely’ to be missing Gavan Holohan, Gary Liddle and David Ferguson again, as per their official club website.

The trio’s chances of involvement will depend on how they have responded to treatment this past week.

Luke Hendrie, Matt Daly and Eddie Jones stood in for them in their last match against Exeter City.

Interesting game

Hartlepool travel to Stevenage tomorrow in good spirits following their strong start to the League Two season.

Dave Challinor’s side are currently 7th in the league table and are inside the Play-Offs on goal difference.

They have won four four, drawn three and lost three out of their opening nine games.

The Pools have an unbeaten home record and will be eager to match their performances at Victoria Park on the road, starting with Stevenage.

Team news

Millwall loan man Tyler Burey and Joe Grey are their long-term absentees.

Time will tell whether they opt to rush Holohan, Liddle and Ferguson back in for their trip to Hertfordshire or take their time with them.

Their opponents

Stevenage picked up a solid point away at Harrogate Town last time out.

Alex Revell’s side are currently winless in their last seven games though and will be desperate for a win against Hartlepool.

They currently sit 21st in the table and are two points above the drop zone.