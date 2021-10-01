Newport County boss Michael Flynn is leaving.

Newport County’s manager is parting company with the League Two side after their game against Scunthorpe United tomorrow, as per a report by the South Wales Argus.

His assistant, Wayne Hatswell, is likely to take over until the end of the season.

Flynn, who is 40-years-old, has been in charge since 2017 but is moving on now.

End of an era

The Welshman took over the Exiles when they were 11 points adrift at the bottom of the Football League.

He has since turned them from being relegation fodder into promotion candidates.

Flynn has guided Newport to a couple of Play-Off finals over recent years but his side haven’t been able to make the next step into League One.

They have made a slow start to this campaign and currently sit 15th in the division having won just three games from their opening nine in the league.

Replacement

Hatswell has been Flynn’s assistant since he was appointed four years ago and the South Wales Argus say he is likely to step into his shoes now.

The 45-year-old retired from his playing career in 2012 and had a managerial spell in charge of Stamford in non-league before landing a role with Newport.

He coached at Rodney Parade for a few years before leaving to take up a position as youth team manager at Gillingham for a couple of seasons.

Hatswell then went back to Newport with Flynn and could now be in line for the full-time gig.