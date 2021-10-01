Portsmouth will give the green light for Jay Mingi to go out on loan.

Portsmouth plan to send the youngster somewhere to gain some first-team experience, as per a report by Hampshire Live.

Mingi, who is 20-years-old, signed for Pompey last month on a free transfer following a trial spell at Fratton Park.

The midfielder’s chances of breaking into the senior side are slim right now and they hope to loan him out to get some game time.

‘The aim’…

Portsmouth boss, Danny Cowley, has said: “We haven’t got a 23s, but we thought like a pool of four young players [would be good] and we weren’t able to take any of our 18s from last year.

“We’ve now got Haji (Mnoga), unfortunately, two of them are injured in Liam (Vincent) and Jayden (Reid) which is just so unfortunate and Jay Mingi being the fourth one.

“The aim will be to give them good training and to try to get them out on loan and try to get them a loan pathway.”

Current situation

Mingi was released by fellow League One side Charlton Athletic at the end of last season.

Portsmouth have brought him in on an initial one-year deal, with the option for another 12 months.

They can loan him out to National League club at the moment and it will be interesting to see if there are any takers.

What next for Portsmouth?

Cowley’s side are back in action tomorrow against top of the table Sunderland at home.

Pompey are in poor form at the moment and have slipped to 13th in the league, five points off the Play-Offs.