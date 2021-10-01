Gillingham could be without top scorer Vadaine Oliver in a boost to Wigan Athletic.

Gillingham’s striker is an injury doubt ahead of tomorrow’s clash, as per a report by Kent Online.

Oliver, who is 29-years-old, picked up a rib injury on Tuesday night against Cambridge United.

The attacker has scored four goals this season for the Gills.

Boost for the ‘Tics

His likely absence will give Wigan some encouragement going into tomorrow as they look to bounce back from their defeat to Sheffield Wednesday.

Oliver bagged 20 goals in all competitions for Steve Evans’ side last season and is a proven goal scorer at this level.

Other Gillingham team news

John Akinde is struggling with a foot injury, whilst Ryan Jackson, Fan Phillips and Stuart O’Keefe are also doubts.

Defender Jack Tucker is back from suspension, whilst Mustapha Carayol could return.

Wigan keen to respond

Wigan have made a strong start to the season and had only lost once so far this term before losing to Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday.

Nevertheless, Leam Richardson’s side have a chance to respond against Gillingham away to show they are serious promotion contenders this term.

They had won five games in a row before the Owls’ game and will be keen to rekindle that form in Kent tomorrow.

Oliver’s likely withdrawal from the squad with injury will only be a positive thing for Wigan as he is Gillingham’s main goal threat.