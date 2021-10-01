Bradford City could look to delve into the free agent market.

Bradford City will explore potential free agent signings following the departure of Ollie Crankshaw to Stockport County, as per a report by the Telegraph and Argus.

Here are five attacking free agents they should sign-

George Boyd

The former Premier League winger is available having last played for League Two side Salford City. He has racked up just under 700 appearances in his career to date.

Nathan Thomas



He was a hit the last time he played in the fourth tier for Carlisle United and scored nine goals in 41 games in all competitions there. The winger left Hamilton Academical at the end of June.

Byron Moore



The ex-Crewe Alexandra and Port Vale man was released by Plymouth Argyle at the end of last season despite making 43 appearances last term.

He played a key role in the Pilgrims gaining promotion to League One under Ryan Lowe in 2020.

Kazaiah Sterling

Tottenham Hotspur showed him the door this past summer having loaned him out to the likes of Sunderland, Doncaster Rovers, Southend United, Leyton Orient and Greenock Morton over recent years to gain experience.

David Nugent

The experienced striker is available to Bradford and would give them more depth and competition up top. He was released by Preston North End a few months ago having spent time on loan with Tranmere Rovers in the last campaign.



