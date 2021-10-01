Charlton Athletic hope to have Jonathan Leko fit for tomorrow.

Charlton Athletic boss Nigel Adkins has said it is ‘good news’ on the injury front for the Birmingham City loan man, as per their official club website.

The Addicks are in action against Fleetwood Town away as they look to get their season on track.

They lost 4-1 at home to Bolton Wanderers on Tuesday night.

Limped off

Leko, who is 22-years-old, limped off against the Trotters but the club are hopeful he will be back for their game against Simon Grayson’s side.

Adkins has said: “We hope Jonathan Leko will be fine for this weekend’s game, so it’s good news.”

Campaign so far

Birmingham gave the attacker the green light to leave on loan on deadline day in August.

Charlton swooped in to bring him back to the Valley and he has since made five appearances for the London club, chipping in with a single goal.

He was a very familiar face to the Addicks’ faithful having had a loan spell at the Valley during the 2019/20 season.



Need to turn it around

Charlton have won just once in 10 games so far in this campaign and are in the relegation zone.

They are four points from safety and need to start picking up wins as the pressure mounts on Adkins.

Having Leko back fit for Fleetwood certainly boosts their chances.