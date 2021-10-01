West Brom boss Valerien Ismael has revealed he told midfielder Romaine Sawyers he could not promise him consistent minutes before his loan move to Stoke City.

Given the important role midfielder Romaine Sawyers has played for West Brom since arriving back in 2019, some eyebrows may have been raised when he left on loan to join Stoke City in the summer.

The St. Kitts and Nevis star linked up with the Potters on a season-long deal, coming in to bolster Michael O’Neill’s midfield ranks.

Now, insight on the Baggies’ decision to loan out Sawyers has emerged from manager Valerien Ismael.

As quoted by Birmingham Live, Ismael revealed that he held an honest conversation with Sawyers about his first-team minutes, stating they could not promise him consistent action.

He confirmed this was the sole reason behind his temporary departure, saying:

“Since I’m here, we can see our first choice in the six positions [Jake Livermore and Alex Mowatt].

“I said to Romaine that we know his quality, but we cannot promise that he will play every game and that if he had the possibility to get some more minutes at a very good club, I think it’s clear he took his chance.

“This was the only reason behind the process, nothing more.”

Friday night’s game

Friday night sees Sawyers’ parent club and loan club battle, though he will have to watch on from the sidelines due to the terms of his loan deal.

Both sides will be determined to secure all three points, with West Brom looking to continue their undefeated start to the season. Ismael’s side sit at the top of the Championship table, winning six of their first 10.

Stoke will provide a stern test though, with O’Neill’s outfit currently occupying 5th. After being held to a draw by Preston North End, they will be looking to return to winning ways with a statement result against West Brom.