From League Two to playing on the biggest stages of them all, what happened to Kari Arnason after his move from Rotherham United?

With the new stadium built in 2012, Rotherham were keen to bolster the squad to take the club to the next level and so Tony Stewart picked up Icelandic international central defender, Kari Arnason, from Scottish side Aberdeen on a free summer transfer.

Arnason quickly became one of the Millers’ best players over the three-year spell, helping them to back-to-back promotions from League Two to the Championship in 2014 while featuring in the defence regularly with captain at the time, Craig Morgan. Arnason also set a record for the most capped international player while at the club.

Unfortunately, after securing Championship safety in 2015, Swedish giants Malmo FF swooped in for Arnason and got their man for an undisclosed but ‘fantastic’ fee. In his time in Scandinavia, he made a total of 53 appearances and featured in the UEFA Champions League, coming up against teams like PSG and Real Madrid.

Arnason was selected for the Iceland squad to compete in EURO 2016. He most notably started against England, France and Portugal and was a rock at the back throughout a great tournament for his country.

After two years at Malmo FF, Arnason then moved on to Cypriot outfit Omonia where he only made eight appearances. But it wasn’t long until he left, this time to the club Rotherham United signed him from – Aberdeen. At the Scottish club, he featured yet again in Europe.

Since then, Arnason had worked his way down the pyramid, signing for Turkish club Genclerbirligi S.K. in 2018 where he spent one year there before signing for Icelandic club Vikingur, which is where he ended his career this month.

In the end, the centre-half racked up 90 international appearances.

Not only will Arnason no doubt go down as a Rotherham United legend, he will be seen as a legend by the other clubs he represented and of course, by his country too.