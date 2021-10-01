Nottingham Forest loan man Jordi Osei-Tutu is hoping to be back in contention after the international break, it has been claimed.

Having started for Nottingham Forest in their opening two Championship games, Arsenal loanee Jordi Osei-Tutu has been absent ever since with a hamstring injury.

The blow has seen the loan man watch on from the sidelines in recent weeks, with Max Lowe taking up the role on the left-hand side in his absence.

Now, with a break ahead and Osei-Tutu on the road to full fitness, an update has emerged on when the Forest ace could be back in action.

As reported by Nottinghamshire Live, Osei-Tutu could make his return to full fitness during the international break, bringing him back into contention for when the Championship returns.

Forest’s first game after the break comes against Blackpool on October 16th, so it awaits to be seen if Osei-Tutu is ready for action by then and, if he is, whether or not he comes into Steve Cooper’s starting XI.

The battle for a starting spot

As mentioned before, Max Lowe has made the starting spot at left-back/ left wing-back his own in the absence of Osei-Tutu, including starting both games since Cooper’s arrival.

The Sheffield United loanee has put in some decent performances too, scoring in the 1-1 draw against Millwall and putting in a strong display in the midweek win over Barnsley.

It could be a battle for Osei-Tutu in his bid to get back into the side, but the competition will hopefully push both him and Lowe to new heights as they vie for a starting role.