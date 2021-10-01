Fulham midfielder Andre Zambo Anguissa’s deal with Napoli will not be made permanent early, club director Cristiano Giuntoli has said.

Recently, reports claimed that Serie A side Napoli could look to turn Andre Zambo Anguissa’s loan move into a permanent deal in January, six months before the end of his temporary spell with the club.

The Fulham loanee’s deal includes a €15m option for a permanent move, though it was stated Napoli could look to get it done early.

Now, amid the claims, club director Cristiano Giuntoli has moved to make the club’s stance public, insisting that it would be “absurd” to do so.

As quoted by Football Italia, Giuntoli said there is no need to bring the move forward, confirming that a clause is in place for June. Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“There’s no need,” Giuntoli said.

“As there is a set release clause in June, so it would be absurd to pay money earlier.”

With Napoli’s stance on the recent reports now clear, it awaits to be seen if Anguissa can warrant a permanent move to Gli Azzurri with some strong performances over the 2021/22 campaign.

Impressing away from Craven Cottage

Since departing Marco Silva’s side Anguissa has enjoyed a strong start to life in Italy, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Napoli exercise the option to sign the Cameroon international permanently.

Across all competitions, the 25-year-old midfielder has played six times for Luciano Spalletti’s side, playing all 90 minutes in all four Serie A games so far, helping them to four wins in the process.

He has also seen action on the European stage, playing in Europa League ties against Leicester City and Spartak Moscow.