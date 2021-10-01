Bradford City boss Derek Adams has stated the club will look into the free agent market following the departure of Ollie Crankshaw.

After Bradford City accepted a “substantial” bid for Ollie Crankshaw from National League side Stockport County, funds have been freed up for the club to look into signing free agents.

The free agent market gives clubs the chance to recruit some fresh faces outside of the transfer window, bringing players in on the cheap.

That is exactly what Bradford will look into doing, manager Derek Adams has revealed.

As quoted by the Telegraph and Argus, Adams revealed that the sale of Crankshaw means the League Two side now have the finances to look into bringing a free agent to Valley Parade.

He confirmed his interest in taking up the opportunity to do so, saying:

“I’ve obviously got money in the budget now to spend and can do that.

“They’ve got to be the right player if they are around. But it’s an opportunity.”

Despite Adams’ words, he did go on to insist that the Bantams must be careful as to who they bring in, insisting that fitness and match sharpness must be considered before making any moves.

What to look out for

Another option at the top of the pitch wouldn’t go amiss for the Bantams.

Free transfer arrivals Caolan Lavery and Theo Robinson have both seen limited action as they look to return to full fitness, while Lee Angol is still on his way back from injury. An injury to Andy Cook would leave Adams seriously light on options, so another striker could be an option.

As for a potential Crankshaw replacement, Alex Gillead and Gareth Evans are both options on the right, while Abo Eisa (currently sidelined) and Charles Vernam are the main men on the left.

But with a free agent signing possible, it will be interesting to see how Bradford’s search pans out.