Tyias Browning was once one of Everton’s most promising young academy players and a former loanee at Preston North End, but what is he up to these days?

Browning, 27, came through the Everton academy as a highly-rated and versatile defender who could play at centre-back and right back. Despite impressing at academy level, it didn’t really work out for Browning when out on loan in the EFL. Browning had loan spells at Lancashire clubs Wigan and Preston before rejoining the man who had signed him for Preston, Simon Grayson at Sunderland.

Browning had an unsuccessful spell at Preston where he only managed to play eight games during a five-month loan spell in the 2016/17 season, without scoring a goal for the club either.

So what is Browning up to these days?

In February 2019, Browning secured a transfer from Everton to Chinese Super League club, Guangzhou Evergrande.

Upon signing for Guangzhou Evergrande, Browning also changed his nationality to Chinese and now goes by the name of Jiang Guangtai.

Just several months ago in May 2021, Browning actually made his debut for the Chinese national team in a World Cup qualifying match against Guam. Despite representing England at the U17, U19 and U21 levels, Browning is now a regular member of the Chinese international squad and seemingly will be for the future.