Huddersfield Town opted to send young defender Rarmani Edmonds-Green out on loan in the summer window, with Rotherham United securing a deal.

The move came after the 22-year-old defender spent the 2020/21 season with Carlos Corberan’s first-team, with only injury keeping him out of the picture.

Edmonds-Green played 24 times for Huddersfield Town last season, giving him his first taste of consistent senior football with the Terriers after previous loan stints with Bromley and Swindon Town.

Now, having linked up with Rotherham United for the 2021/22 campaign, Edmonds-Green has made a strong start to life on loan in League One.

The Huddersfield Town loanee has successfully nailed down a spot in the starting XI in recent weeks, playing all 90 minutes in Rotherham’s last four games.

Overall, he has featured nine times for the Millers, helping keep an impressive five clean sheets. His most recent outing came in a 3-0 win over AFC Wimbledon, earning plenty of praise for a solid performance in Paul Warne’s back line.

Up next for Edmonds-Green and Rotherham

The Millers will be looking to use the momentum from their impressive win over Wimbledon and put in another strong performance against Cheltenham Town this weekend.

Heading into the game, Rotherham are undefeated in four League One games and currently sit in 5th place.

Their opponents Cheltenham are currently in 16th and head into the game off the back of a heavy 5-0 defeat to Sunderland, so it will be interesting to see if Edmonds-Green and Rotherham can put in another strong performance and secure another three points.