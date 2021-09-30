Preston North End are hoping to secure new deals for Patrick Bauer, Tom Barkhuizen and Andrew Hughes.

Clubs have a little while yet to tie players down to new deals before being at risk of losing them on the cheap or for nothing in January.

Among those looking to secure the futures of some of their key players is Preston North End, who have recently tied Brad Potts and Jordan Storey down to new deals.

Now, the Lancashire Post has revealed the Lilywhites are looking to follow up those two agreements with three more.

It is said that Preston are hoping to secure new deals for Patrick Bauer, Tom Barkhuizen and Andrew Hughes, who are all in the final year of their deals at Deepdale.

Talks are set to take place with the players’ representatives over October, with Bauer’s agent said to be flying over from Germany around the middle of the month.

With all three players playing key roles in Frankie McAvoy’s side, it will be interesting to see if Preston can tie the trio down to new deals.

The season so far

While Barkhuizen has been sidelined since the opening day of the season, Bauer and Hughes have been mainstays at centre-back.

German defender Bauer has played nine times across all competitions, chipping in with one goal, which came in Preston’s win over Peterborough United in August.

As for former Posh defender Hughes, he has missed only one Championship game, that being the Tuesday night draw against Stoke City.

Now, it awaits to be seen if agreements can be reached to extend their stays at Deepdale beyond next summer.