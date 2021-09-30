Carlisle United midfielder Callum Guy has penned a new deal at Brunton Park, as confirmed on the club’s official website.

Since joining the Cumbrians in January 2020, former Derby County and Blackpool man Callum Guy has become a key part of the side at Carlisle United.

His role is highlighted by his thoroughly impressive assist tally last season, chipping in with 14 assists in 43 League Two games from central midfield.

Now, after some speculation regarding his future with the club during the summer transfer window, Guy has now put pen to paper on a fresh contract with Carlisle to bring an end to any potential exit rumours.

As confirmed on the club’s official website, Guy’s new contract will keep him with the club until the summer of 2023. However, if Carlisle wish to extend his stay further, they can, with the option of another 12 months also included in the deal.

Upon the confirmation of his new deal, manager Chris Beech moved to express his delight at the agreement.

He mentioned the “speculation” that circulated during the summer, stating that he hopes this new contract will put it to bed. Here’s what he had to say:

“It’s hard not to be pleased when your club’s player of the year and team captain commits his long-term future to the football club.

“I’m aware there was wide speculation about Callum’s future in the summer – would ‘this club’ or ‘that club’ come in with a bid for him – but this shows exactly where he wants to be.”

What now for Guy and Carlisle?

With his future secured, the full focus will now be on on-pitch matters, with Carlisle enduring a rocky start to the campaign.

The club currently sit down in 17th place after nine games, with only two wins under their belt in nine games. They are currently four without a win and will be determined to turn their fortunes around when they face Forest Green Rovers this weekend.