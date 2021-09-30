Derby County and Ravel Morrison – two well-known names in English football who’ve since teamed up, doing so at some of the darkest times in their respective histories and making for a truly heart-warming story in the process.

We all know Ravel Morrison’s story by now. The should-have-been star of Manchester United, hailed by Sir Alex Ferguson and United legends alike as someone who had ‘as much natural ability’ as anyone who’d ever walked into the club’s youth academy.

Now age 28, Morrison finds himself playing for Derby County in the Championship after a journeyman career which has stopped off in Italy, Mexico, Sweden, Holland and in various places around England. He’d returned to England ahead of the 2019/20 season after sealing a surprise move to Sheffield United, but with just one Premier League appearance in Blades colours and an uninspiring loan spell at Middlesbrough he’d back venturing back out into the world.

Morrison headed for ADO Den Haag in the Eredivisie. Though after four league appearances and half-a-season his contract was mutually terminated. Going into last summer both Morrison and Derby County were at something of a crossroads – Morrison seemingly hitting new lows in his footballing career whilst the Rams entered into a pivotal summer with their hands ties by transfer restrictions, following a 21st-place finish in the Championship the season before.

Wayne Rooney’s side were limited to free and loan signings. The only transfers that Derby County could make in the summer transfer window were free signings, but only on a one-year contract and with a maximum wage of £4,500-a-week, and half-season loan signings. Morrison signed a one-year deal with the club early in August after some weeks of trialling with the club. Wherever his name is mentioned and especially so on English shores, there’s always a degree of interest from the media and the football public, and his arrival at Pride Park was no different.

There was excitement among the Derby County faithful but there would’ve been those who doubted him at first, as there always has been. He arrived at the club having made less than 50 first-team appearances in all competitions over the past five seasons, doing so with six different clubs, and of course the move had more than its fair share of sceptics from outside the Derby County fan base too. But 10 games into the new season and the Derby County fans are rapidly falling in love with Morrison.

He’s featured eight times in the Championship so far this season. He’s yet to score in the league but got his first goal for the club in a Carabao Cup clash v Salford City last month, and he put in one of his finer performances in a Rams shirt v Reading last night. Craig Forsyth’s first-half goal saw Derby County pull off a mighty 1-0 win to take their points tally out of the red and it was Morrison all night who kept his side moving forward with his exquisite passing and direct mindset, and who kept the fans on the edge of their seats with glimpses of that natural footballing ability that Sir Alex saw all them years ago.

Derby County have been missing a player with the creativity of someone like Morrison for the best part of a few seasons now, arguably since Mason Mount returned to Chelsea following the 2018/19 season. Morrison gives Derby County that attacking edge which has and will continue to give them an edge this season – a season which has already been so thwart with depravity and has yet more on the horizon in terms of points deductions.

Morrison is proving something of a cult hero among Derby County fans and it is of course his genuine talent which makes that so, his almost Paul Gascoigne-esque story of setbacks and critics which makes him such a watchable character on the pitch and a readable one off it. Though there’s a more subconscious reason as to why Morrison and Derby County are proving a good fit, and it’s because the two are quite alike.

Like the downfall of Morrison we all know the story of Derby County’s recent downfall. Failed promotion bid after failed promotion bid, combined with some woeful management of the club’s affairs which has since seen them plunged into administration and facing the threat of non-existence. It’s a plot that can easily be applied to the story of Morrison who’s swung between failed stints at different clubs, who’s endured his battles both on and off the pitch, and who only at the start of this year decided to mutually terminate his contract with ADO Den Haag who’d go on to finish rock-bottom of the Eredivisie table.

Morrison and Derby County met at arguably the darkest time in both of their recent histories. And for all the pain and uncertainty that the club is still wading through off the pitch, Morrison and of course his teammates and manager are giving fans hope on the pitch. For the first time since his initial QPR cameo back in 2014 we’re seeing Morrison wow spectators on English shores and for all who’ve witnessed the decline of both, it makes for a truly inspiring watch.

At Derby County, Morrison is at a club with ever-passionate fans, made more so by recent events. He’s playing for pennies compared to others in the division and for once we’re seeing him play as though he’s nothing else on his mind other than football. Cult-hero status is certainly in the making for Morrison but as uncertain as his journey has been to date, the future remains likewise for him and his club. All we can do is watch and appreciate what we’re seeing on the pitch and hope that off it, there’s better news to come.