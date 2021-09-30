Sunderland boss Lee Johnson has said striker Ross Stewart is a “top-10 Championship player”, adding that he has the potential to become a Premier League player.

The Black Cats have enjoyed a thoroughly successful start to the 2021/22 campaign, with striker Ross Stewart playing a big part.

After offloading Charlie Wyke in the summer, Stewart has become Lee Johnson’s go-to man at the top of the pitch. He has netted an impressive seven goals in nine League One games, with two coming in Sunderland’s midweek win over Cheltenham Town.

Now, he has received high praise from Sunderland boss Johnson.

As quoted by the Shields Gazette, Johnson has tipped Stewart to go on and play in the Premier League.

He also stated that he is already capable of playing for one of the Championship’s top 10 clubs. Here’s what Johnson had to say on the matter:

“For me, he’s a top-10 Championship player at least, with the potential to go on and play in the Premier League as well.”

With Stewart flourishing in League One, it will be interesting to see if he gets a chance to prove himself in a higher division in the future, be that with Sunderland or for another side.

Stewart’s next test

Up next for Stewart and Sunderland is Portsmouth, where it will be seen if the Scot can continue his impressive form with another strong performance.

Heading into the tie, Johnson’s side sit pretty at the top of the League One table. Pompey had endured a challenging start to the season and are currently on a run of seven league games without a win.

Cowley’s side currently occupy 13th place and will be determined to turn their fortunes around with a result against Sunderland.