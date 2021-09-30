Millwall wing-back Scott Malone looks set for a “little bit” out through a quad injury, manager Gary Rowett has revealed.

Gary Rowett’s side made a return to winning ways on Wednesday night after a run of four consecutive draws, defeating Bristol City at The Den thanks to a goal from Jed Wallace.

However, despite the win, one negative to come from the tie was the injury to Scott Malone.

The left-sided ace was forced off with just under five minutes remaining after picking up a quad injury.

Now, an update on the blow to Malone has been addressed by Lions boss Rowett.

As quoted by News At Den, Rowett confirmed the injury to the 30-year-old, stating that it looks as though he is going to be out of action for “a little bit”, rueing his recent injury luck.

Here’s what he had to say:

“Scottie Malone looks like he’s going to be out for a little bit. Again, we’ve not had much luck.

“We needed to win the game tonight and we’ve done that, just about.”

With Barnsley up next, it now awaits to be seen if further detail emerges on Malone’s injury, with little said about exactly how long he’ll be out for.

Who could come into the starting XI?

The Rowley Regis-born ace has been a mainstay in Rowett’s starting lineup this season, with the final four minutes of Wednesday’s tie the only Championship action he has missed.

Jake Cooper came on for the injured Malone towards the tail end of the game, while Murray Wallace took up the spot on the left-hand side.

That could happen again this weekend, with Barnsley up next. Millwall’s options on the left-hand side are somewhat limited, with no direct replacement there to cover for Malone. With the game a matter of days away, it will be interesting to see how Rowett adjusts the side if Malone is absent as seemingly expected.