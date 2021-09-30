Bristol City’s assistant manager Curtis Fleming has said young star Alex Scott has a “huge” future ahead of him with the Robins.

The early stages of the 2021/22 campaign has seen 18-year-old ace Alex Scott becoming a fixture in Bristol City’s first-team plans.

After emerging on the senior picture last season, the young playmaker has played six times this season, providing one assist from attacking midfield.

However, he remained an unused substitute in the Robins’ loss to Millwall on Wednesday night after overcoming a calf issue.

Questions were asked as to why the prodigy wasn’t brought on off the bench at The Den, but assistant manager Curtis Fleming has now opened up on the situation.

As quoted by Bristol Live, Fleming has insisted that there is still plenty of time for Scott to get his chances in the side, adding that the chance is coming.

He went on to state that the Robins’ starlet has a “huge” role to play for the club in the future, with the player still in the early stages of his career. Here’s what Fleming had to say:

“I said to him that he’s got to be ready for his chance, and it’s coming.

“We all know it’s coming and when the chance comes it will be the decision that’s right for him and right for Bristol City.

“But the one thing that’s brilliant is that we’ve got someone who is quality at the club and on a long-term contract and he’s going to be a huge part of the future at Bristol City.”

Earning international recognition

It isn’t only Bristol City who have recognised Scott’s potential to be a future star.

The academy graduate has spent time in the England set-up in recent months, earning a call-up to the U18s back in March. Not only that, but he was included in the recent U19s squad, impressing in appearances against Italy and Germany.