West Brom boss Valerien Ismael has revealed Robert Snodgrass and Matt Clarke are both back in training ahead of this Friday’s tie against Stoke City.

The Baggies have had a fair amount of injuries to deal with in the early stages of the season, with the depth of their defensive ranks tested intensively.

Loaned in centre-back Matt Clarke is among the defenders who have spent spells on the sidelines, with the 25-year-old’s last outing coming in West Brom’s 2-1 win over Blackburn Rovers on August 21st.

Experienced midfielder Robert Snodgrass has also been contending with injury issues, remaining absent from the squad for the four opening Championship games before picking up another knock ahead of their midweek win over Cardiff City.

However, good news has now emerged regarding the duo’s return to fitness.

As quoted by Birmingham Live, manager Valerien Ismael has confirmed that both players are now back in training after their respective spells out.

Here’s what the Frenchman had to say:

“Matt Clarke is completely back in full training now so he will be available for the game at Stoke.

“Snods is back in training. He twisted his ankle last week but he trained yesterday to test everything, he’s fine so he’s back in training today.”

With both Clarke and Snodgrass back in training, it will be hoped that they can make their way through today and tomorrow scot-free to get them in contention for the upcoming tie against Stoke City.

Another good test for the Baggies

Michael O’Neill’s Stoke side will give their all to bring an end to West Brom’s 10-game undefeated streak on Friday evening.

The Baggies are sitting pretty at the top of the table on goal difference, while Stoke occupy 5th spot. The Potters have lost only two of their opening 10 games and will be determined to close the gap on the top two with a result against Ismael’s side.