Bournemouth welcome Sheffield United to the Vitality Stadium this weekend.

Scott Parker’s Bournemouth have had an emphatic start to the 2021/22 campaign and currently sit 2nd in the Championship. They have maintained their unbeaten streak and this coming Saturday will look to extend that streak to 11 league games.

After avoiding defeat against Preston, then beating Hull and Derby it looked as if Sheffield United had turned a corner, but the midweek defeat against a struggling Middlesbrough where they were kept at bay may have left manager Slaviša Jokanović with no choice but to make some changes before this weekend’s clash.



Team News

The Cherries go into this one with no new injury concerns. Lewis Cook, who has been out since March, remains sidelined due to a cruciate ligament rupture.

Junior Stanislas has been back in training for the past week, so it is possible he may make a return to the bench.



Predicted XI

(433)

(GK) Travers

(RB) Smith

(CB) Cahill

(CB) Kelly

(LB) Zemura

(CM) Pearson

(CM) Lerma

(CM) Billing

(RW) Christie

(ST) Solanke

(LW) Anthony

Prediction

Bournemouth come into this one the strong favourites against an inconsistent Sheffield United squad who have failed to gain any sort of momentum since their relegation from the Premier League last season. But that isn’t to say this game will definitely swing in the way of the hosts.

This could be a tight affair and a game where neither team really dominates the majority.

Bournemouth 1-1 Sheffield United