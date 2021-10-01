Crewe Alexandra manager David Artell has urged his side to start picking up more points at home after an encouraging away run.

Crewe currently sit 22nd in League One and three points adrift from safety, in a bid to ensure that gap only shortens, Crewe boss Artell has urged his squad to begin starting games on the front foot at home.

Artell told the club’s media:

“We now have two home games in the league and when you are at home, there is extra emphasis on you taking the greater initiative.

“Get more on the front foot, for longer spells against Cambridge and then Doncaster.”

Crewe have proven tough to beat, they have only suffered one defeat in their previous six outings, but the emphasis now turns to turning some of those draws into wins and with the backing of Crewe fans at The Mornflake Stadium, Artell believes now could be the time.

With two well fought draws against Plymouth and Rotherham midweek and last weekend, they seem to have a solid defensive foundation to build on. The problems seem to lie in the final third, they have scored the joint-second lowest total so far this season with seven goals and they will look at striker Mikael Mandron to build on his tally of three he has so far in the opening ten.

The Railwaymen look ahead to fixtures against Cambridge and Doncaster. Both of these sides have poor away records so far this campaign only winning one and not yet having picked up a point away from home respectively.

This seems the perfect time for Artell’s men to build some momentum and claw themselves out of the drop zone and closer to the mid-table 12th position they finished in last year.