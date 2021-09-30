Blackburn Rovers’ summer signing Jean Paul van Hecke has arrived at Ewood Park as he continues his rehabilitation from injury, it has been revealed.

During the summer transfer window, Tony Mowbray moved to recruit young defender Jean Paul van Hecke from Brighton and Hove Albion, agreeing a season-long loan deal for the Dutchman.

Blackburn Rovers completed the deal knowing that the 21-year-old was still recovering from injury, with October a potential return date.

Now, with October upon us and van Hecke continuing his recovery, an update on the situation has emerged from the Lancashire Telegraph.

It is reported that van Hecke has now linked up with Blackburn Rovers for the first time since travelling up to Ewood Park to complete his move during the summer window.

The Arnemuiden-born talent still has the final stages of his rehabilitation to go, but he will now be undergoing that under the watchful eye of Mowbray and his team.

With van Hecke now with Blackburn, it awaits to be seen if the final stages of his recovery go smoothly as he bids to make an impact on loan in the Championship.

Who is Jean Paul van Hecke?

Fans can be forgiven for not knowing an awful lot about van Hecke. He is yet to make a competitive appearance in English football, spending time on loan with Heerenveen last summer following his move to Brighton.

He got some action during pre-season but injury has limited his involvement.

The former NAC Breda is strong in the air and shows no fear in throwing himself in front of shots, but is also capable on the ball, possessing good dribbling and a decent passing range.

As he nears full fitness, it will be interesting to see if he can impress with Rovers.