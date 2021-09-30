Stoke City’s loaned out midfielder Peter Etebo is set for four to five months on the sidelines, it has emerged.

During the summer transfer window, Stoke City opted to send midfielder Peter Etebo out on loan once again, with Premier League side Watford swooping in for a deal.

The Nigerian midfielder’s move to Vicarage Road makes it three times he has left the Potters on loan, previously spending time with Spanish side Getafe CF and Turkish giants Galatasaray.

Now, it has emerged that the Stoke loanee has been dealt a hefty injury blow.

As confirmed on Watford’s official website, Etebo is poised to spend as long as five months on the sidelines.

He picked up the injury during the Hornets’ 1-1 draw with Newcastle United after coming on as a second-half substitute for Emmanuel Dennis.

Etebo has suffered a torn quad, with four to five months the expected length of the absence. The midfielder will now be looking to get on the road to recovery as he looks to play a role for Xisco Munoz’s side while away from Stoke.

How has Etebo fared with Watford?

Since arriving on a temporary basis, Etebo has found regular game time with Munoz’s side, playing seven times for the club across all competitions.

He started in their opening four Premier League games, making appearances off the bench in the last two.

The 25-year-old made an impressive debut in the win over Aston Villa on the opening day, also putting in a solid performance against Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup.