Preston have suffered a setback regarding the injury update to their striker Connor Wickham.

The former Sunderland and Crystal Palace forward will unfortunately have to undergo surgery following the hamstring injury he picked up minutes into his full debut against Cheltenham last week.

Speaking in front of the press, Preston North End head coach Frankie McAvoy said:

“Connor needs surgery.

“We are hoping the surgery can be done this week. It is in the hamstring area.”

Preston signed the 28-year-old striker just over two weeks ago and because his initial contract with the Lilywhites is only until January 13th, will he recover in time to ever play for Preston again?

Connor Wickham has struggled to recapture any form he had dating back to 2016 and with this new setback and a loss of momentum, he may never get back to the highs of the past.

Despite his large injury history, Wickham has proved he can play a pivotal part in a squad who struggle to score, Preston have only scored 10 goals this year, one of the lowest totals in the division and with Wickham’s past in the Premier League, where he played a crucial part in keeping a struggling Sunderland up, Preston may miss him more than they think.

This injury will likely see the partnership of Sean Maguire and Emil Jakobsen continue as they attempt to spearhead Preston up the table. So far this season between the pair, they share three goals and two assists in 19 appearances. A worrying statistic for Preston as their fans may begin relying on other areas of the pitch compensating for their striker’s poor return.