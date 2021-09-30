Fulham boss Marco Silva has said Joe Bryan’s injury “doesn’t look serious” after he was forced off in the second half of their midweek win over Swansea City.

The Cottagers secured their sixth win of the season on Wednesday night, with a treble from Aleksandar Mitrovic helping defeat Russell Martin’s Swansea City 3-1 at Craven Cottage.

Joe Bryan started at left-back again after missing out in the ties against Reading and Bristol City, though he was forced from the action shortly before the hour mark through injury.

Now, following Fulham’s win, manager Marco Silva has provided an update on the 28-year-old’s injury.

With Coventry City up next for Fulham, there are some doubts as to whether or not Bryan will be ready to feature this weekend.

As quoted by West London Sport, Silva stated that Bryan’s injury “doesn’t look serious”, but provided no assurances regarding his potential involvement against the Sky Blues. However, he praised the left-back for his stint while on and his lin-up play with Neeskens Kebano.

Here’s what he had to say:

“It doesn’t look serious, but it was painful in that moment and he felt he couldn’t go through the game.

“He had a very good first half. We did very well down the left side – he and Kebano did really well.”

It now awaits to be seen if Bryan can recover from his back injury in time to feature against Coventry, with Fulham hoping to use their momentum and follow up Wednesday night’s win with another strong performance.

Differing fortunes

While Fulham cruised to a midweek win over Swansea, it was quite the opposite for Mark Robins’ side in their Wednesday night tie against Luton Town.

The Hatters battered the Sky Blues 5-0 at Kenilworth Road. It comes as one of the Championship’s biggest surprises so far this season, with Luton heading into the tie without a win in six.

On the other hand, Robins’ Coventry side have enjoyed a thoroughly successful start to the season. Despite the result, they still sit in an impressive 4th place and will be determined to bounce back against Fulham.